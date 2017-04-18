Secret informer provide information to CID on Thajudeen case from a

Share ! tweet







Probe into the death of former rugby player Wasim Thajudeen is still underway following details provided by a secret informer, Deputy Solicitor General Dilan Rathnayake informed the Court.

The observation was made when the case was taken into consideration at the Colombo Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Rathnayake had also went on to say the final report on the inquiry carried out by the Medical Council of Sri Lanka against former Colombo Chief JMO Dr. Ananda Samarasekera will be submitted to the AG Department before 21 April.

He also added the CID investigates on missing records of a log belonging to the President's Security Division on the day of the incident








