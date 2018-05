Johann Peiris became the second Sri Lankan to conquer the highest peak in the world when he successfully summited Mount Everest at 5.55 a.m. Nepal time yesterday (22).

Johann was a part of the expedition that helped Jayanthi Kuru Uthumpala to become the first Sri Lankan to conquer Mount Everest back in 2016 but was unable to reach the summit as his oxygen tank malfunctioned and he had to turn back an agonizing 440m short of the peak