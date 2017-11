JVP yesterday submitted a no confidence motion against Provincial Councils and Local Government Minister Faiszer Musthapha for his failure to hold the local government election.

Another no faith motion signed by 13 Joint Opposition members was handed over to the Speaker on Thursday.

The no confidence motion tendered by the JVP was signed by Chief Opposition Whip Anura Kumara Dissanayake,

Vijitha Herath, Sunil Handunnetti, Nalinda Jayathissa and Nihal Galappatti.