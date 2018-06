Second day of Digawapi Poson zone

The Digawapi Poson zone continued for a second day yesterday at the Digawapi sacred area.

This annual event is being organized by Dayasarana Development Foundation and the Digawapi reconstruction council.

Minister Daya Gamage and deputy minister Dr. Anoma Gamage opened the Pandal depicting ‘Rajovada Jathakaya’.

A children’s carnival and a Dansel too, were held.

Winners and all participants of a devotional song recital among children in Ampara district received gifts and certificates.