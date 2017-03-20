SEC releases ‘Capital Market Strategy 2020’

Share ! tweet







The Securities and Exchange Commission of Sri Lanka Friday released the 'Capital Market Strategy 2020'.

The 'Capital Market Strategy 2020', is a "a comprehensive transformative plan for Sri Lanka's capital market, with the intention of providing strategic clarity to market participants and the general public."

The strategy document notes that the significance of ensuring the capital market's resilience has become more apparent during recent years of sustained global economic and market uncertainty, divergent growth, volatility, and other emergent challenges.

In this context, the Capital Market Strategy 2020 reflects the SEC's definitive force of continuity in engendering competitiveness and effective regulation in Sri Lanka's capital market.

The Strategy is based around its core themes of establishing a robust and facilitative regulatory environment and fostering capital market development.