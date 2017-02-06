SEC introduces new fee structure for share transactions at Colombo Bourse

Share ! tweet







Sri Lanka's securities regulator, Security Exchange commission (SEC) has issued a directive introducing a new fee structure for all share transactions of Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) and Central Depository Systems (CDS) effective from next month.

The SEC at its meeting on January 10th has considered a request from the CSE to review the transaction fees applicable to CSE and CDS transactions currently in force.

The CSE has proposed adopting a step-up fee structure rather than the present flat fee structure when consolidating transactions for the purpose of computing fees.

CSE has also proposed to increase the threshold for the two-band fee structure from the present Rs. 50 million to Rs. 100 million.

The basis for the request was that levying fees on a 'flat' basis is not equitable since transaction fees payable on a marginally lower turnover is higher than fees payable for a marginally higher-value transaction.

The Commission has deliberated on the proposal put forth by the CSE and approved the transaction fee structure, SEC said in a statement.

All licensed Stock Brokers and Stock Dealers trading in equity securities have been directed to ensure compliance with the fee structure, when paying the CSE and CD5 fees in respect of all share transactions.

The directive will be effective from 15th March 2017.