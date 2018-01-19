Seat belts, air bags compulsory on vehicles from July 1- FM

The Ministry of Finance and Mass Media has decided to postpone the implementation of the budget proposal on introduction of emission standards and safety measures from 1st July, 2018, the Government Information Department said.

The Ministry has taken this decision after considering the representations made by motor vehicle importers and manufacturers for a lead time to make required adjustments to comply with the proposed emission standards and safety measures.

The vehicles which do not carry Air bags for driver and front seat passenger, Anti-Locking Breaking System standards (ABS) and three – point seat belts for driver and passengers travelling front and rear seats, except the middle seat will not be allowed to be imported in to the country.