Schools in flood affected areas closed indefinitely

Rejecting rumours that some schools in the City of Colombo would re-open today (1), Education Minister Akila Viraj Kariyawasam confirmed that all schools in flood affected districts, including Colombo, would remain closed till Friday (2).

A rumour spread yesterday afternoon that several schools in Colombo and Gampaha Districts would be reopened. However, Minister Kariyawasam said that none of the schools in districts affected by the adverse weather would re-open today as claimed.

Meanwhile, Western Province Education Minister Ranjith Somawansa said the Provincial Council initially decided to re-open schools in the Colombo and Gampaha Districts today (1) as a result of the risk of floods reducing and with only schools in Kalutara to remain closed.