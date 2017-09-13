SC to take up Medical Council’s SAITM appeal on Thursday

The Supreme Court yesterday re-fixed for support on September 14 and 15 the appeal filed by the Sri Lanka Medical Council, against the Court of Appeal judgement dated 31 January 2017, which made a mandatory order on the Sri Lanka Medical Council, to register the medical graduates of the South Asian Institute of Technology and Medicine, as medical officers of the State.

The Sri Lanka Medical Council, consequent to their Court of Appeal order, filed an Appeal in the Supreme Court, claiming that the judgement was a violation of natural justice, and should be set aside by the Supreme Court.

The original petitioner is a graduate of SAITM, and who had failed to obtain provisional registration as a Medical Officer of the state, under the authority of the Sri Lanka Medical Council.

Romesh de Silva P.C. appeared with Sugath Caldera, for the SAITM graduate. Manohara de Silva President’s Counsel, appeared for the Sri Lanka Medical Council, the appellant in the Supreme Court.

Faiz Mustapha President’s Counsel, appeared with Faizar Mustapha Markan for SAITM, respondents in the appeal.

The Bench comprised, Justice Buwanaka Aluwihara, Justice Jayantha Jayawardena and Justice Nalin Perera.