SC to hear SLMC petition against SAITM ruling on June 22

The Supreme Court yesterday fixed the date to hear the appeal filed by Sri Lanka Medical Council (SLMC) challenging a lower court ruling regarding the South Asian Institute of Medicine and Technology (SAITM).

The apex court decided to hear the SLMC petition on 22 June when it was taken up today before a three-judge-bench headed by Chief Justice Priyasath Dep.

The appeal challenges the judgment of Court of Appeal to register medical graduates of SAITM provisionally as a medical practitioner in terms of section 29(2) of the Medical Ordinance.

On 31st January, 2017, the Court of Appeal ruled that the medical students graduating from SAITM have the right to register with the Sri Lanka Medical Council. The court directed the SLMC to give provisional registration to SAITM medical graduates.

The SLMC has also requested the Supreme Court to issue an interim injunction to prevent the implementation of the judgment issued by the Appeal Court.