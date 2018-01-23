SC rejects another petition over SLPP nominations

The Supreme Court today rejected the petition filed by the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramunda (SLPP) against the rejection of its nomination lists for Panadura, Agalawatte, Mahiyanganaya and Thirippane local government authorities.

The petition was taken up before a judge-bench chaired by Justice Buwaneka Aluwihare, during which attorneys appearing on behalf of the SLPP presented their case to the court over the rejection of nomination lists.

However, the state counsel informed the court that the nomination lists were rejected in a lawful manner and that therefore it is not possible to challenge the rejections.