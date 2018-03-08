SC refuses leave to proceed for petitions against PC polls bill

The Supreme Court yesterday by a majority decision refused leave to proceed with the fundamental rights violation petitions filed by a group of petitioners, complaining of the amendments added to the recent Provisional Council Election Bill, at the committee stage in Parliament.

The petitioners had said that when amendments were introduced at the committee stage and certified by the Speaker the people were not given an opportunity to challenge them. The petitioners had said that 96 such additions had been made at the committee stage. The ulterior motive was to unduly postpone the provincial council elections that were long overdue.

Among the petitioner were the Ven. Galagama Dhammarasi Thera and the Ven. Omare Kassapa Thera. Their petitions were supported in court by Sanjeewa Jayawardene, President’s Counsel.

Further Professor G. L. Pieris, Parliamentarian Udaya Gammanpila and Parliamentarian Wimal Weerawansa, too, had filed a petition each.

Shavindra Fernando PC and Manohara de Silva PC, appeared for these three petitioners.

The bench comprised chief Justice Priyasarth Dep, Justice Sisira de Abrew and Justice Nalin Perera.