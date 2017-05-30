SC orders Water Board to complete two drinking water projects

The Supreme Court yesterday directed the National Water Supply and Drainage Board to complete by June 25, 2017, the drinking water projects at Weheragala Thanne and Makulualle, Bandarawela, designed to supply drinking water to villagers, affected by the Uma Oya Project.

Deputy Solicitor General Parinda Ranasinghe yesterday told the court that altogether four drinking water projects had been planned and approved and of them two had been successfully completed. The others were nearing completion, he informed the court.

Further, the Director Agrarian Services was directed by the court to complete the payment of compensation to farmers of the Badulla District, who were unable to cultivate their lands due to the diversion of water from Uma Oya to Moneragala District.

The petitioners are the Centre for Environmental Justice and a group of residents of the Badulla District.

The bench comprised Chief Justice Priyasarth Dep, Justice Priyantha Jayawardane and Justice Upali Abeyratne.