SC grants leave to proceed Ukranian Captain’s FR petition

The Supreme Court Bench comprising Justices Eva Wanasundera and Nalin Perera today granted leave to proceed with the fundamental rights petition filed by MV Avant Garde's Ukrainian Captain challenging his arrest and detention.

Court fixed April 4 to consider interim relief and fix the date of the hearing.

Petitioner 49-year-old Gennadiy Gavrylov said he was arrested in October 2015 outside Sri Lankan territorial waters and was being detained at the Galle remand prison.

He said he had no political affiliations to any group or political party in Sri Lanka and that by some misfortune had been embroiled in a political tug-o-war prevailing in the country.