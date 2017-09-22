Home / LATEST / SC extends restraining order on dumping garbage in Muthurajawela

SC extends restraining order on dumping garbage in Muthurajawela

The Supreme Court yesterday extended till November 2, the restraining order which prevented the Colombo Municipal Council from dumping garbage inside the Muthurajawela bird sanctuary.

 

Residents living in the neighbourhood of the sanctuary have complained that the dumping of garbage pollutes ground water and contaminates drinking water wells. The fauna and flora were likely to perish, causing an imbalance in the natural habitat in the area, they have said.Dr Sarath Cooray appeared for the petitioners.

 

Counsel Senani Dayaratne appeared for the Colombo Municipal Council.

 

Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Rajaratnam, PC appeared for the Attorney General.

 

The bench comprised Justice Buwaneka Aluwihare and Justice Priyantha Jayawardane.

