SC dismisses FR petition of lawyer

The Supreme Court yesterday dismissed the fundamental rights violation petition filed by Attorney-at-Law Nagananda Kodituwakku, who complained to the court against a statement made by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe in Parliament requesting the Speaker to set aside an earlier Supreme Court judgment in respect of the Singharasa Case, dated December 15, 2006.

Court said that Article 67 of the Constitution and section 3 of the Parliamentary Privileges Act does not permit a court of law to review what has been said in Parliament.

The Deputy Solicitor General Viraj Dayaratne and the Counsel for the Prime Minister K. Kanag – Ishwaran P.C. took up the preliminary objections that both Article 67 of the Constitution of the Sri Lanka, and Section 3 of the Parliamentary Privileges Act, prevents a Court of Law from revising, what was said in Parliament.

Further, what the Prime Minister said in Parliament does not amount to Executive or Administrative action.

The Court upheld the aforesaid preliminary objections and dismissed the petition filed by Kodituwakku.

The Bench comprised Justice Priyasath Dep, Justice Upali Abeyratne and Justice Anil Gooneratn