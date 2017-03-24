Saudi govt grants 90-day amnesty to illegal migrants

Share ! tweet







Saudi Arabia has announced a 90-day general amnesty to undocumented migrant workers to leave for their home country starting from March 29.

The Saudi Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Mohammed Bin Naif announced the amnesty on Sunday.

The Saudi government, three years ago, had announced similar amnesty to illegal migrant workers that saw over 35,000 Nepali workers returning from the middle-east nation.

The Nepali Embassy has informed that migrant workers who are illegally employed in other companies leaving the original companies, working without visas, stranded workers who have not been able to return to their countries after company shutdown among others will be liable for the amnesty.