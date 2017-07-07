Home / POLITICS / Sarana pleads guilty

POLITICS

Former Chairman of the Development Lotteries Board Sarana Gunawardena yesterday pleaded guilty to the charge of non-declaration of assets, filed against him by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption in the Magistrate’s Court of Colombo.

 

The complainant said that he had failed to declare his assets, between 2015 and 2017. His fingerprints were recorded by the police.

 

Chief Magistrate of Colombo Lal Ranasingha Bandara, fixed the issue of deciding the penalty for July 20.

 

President’s Counsel Anil Silva appeared for Sarana Gunawardena.

