Sara Ali Khan Saif Daughter to act

Sara Ali Khan is the daughter of popular actor Saif Ali Khan and his first wife Amrita Singh who is even known as the actress.( Sara Ali Khan Saif Daughter Boyfriend Husband Name Wedding Plan Photos) In the year 1991

Amrita got married with Saif Ali Khan and the couple had two kids named as Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Khan. Sara Ali Khan was brought up in the Royal family with the strong acting background. She even appeared in a photo shoot with her mother Amrita Singh for the sake of the magazine cover Hello. Sara Ali Khan was born in 1993 and is 23 years old. She is 5 feet 3 inches. She has finished with her graduation from the place of Columbia University.