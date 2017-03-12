Samsung spends US$ 12bn annually on R&D to ensure constant innovation

Share ! tweet







Samsung launched three new mobile phones – A5, A7, and the Galaxy C 9 Pro in Colombo last week.

These trendy devices that invariably suppor the current need for continuous dependence on smart phones, which was a growing phenomenon in user friendly applications. Powerful performances of these devices were index to the innovative technology initiated by Samsung, says Youngmin Shin, MD, Samsung Sri Lanka,

The launch of these mobile devices was sequential to the accustomed sensation of Samsung’s high tech innovation introducing advanced features in their newest mobile products.

Answering a question from the media, he said that Research and Development each year was expendable to the value of US$ 12 billion annually. Investment on R&D was self- beneficial particularly that it was constantly an area of research that ensured Samsung’s progress in a highly competitive industry globally.

Head of Mobile Business, Nigel Adams, said the age group 16 to 21 were more the concentrated user group of smart phone devices.

On the likelihood that the newly launched devices would also result in the trauma of the Galaxy Note 7 that exploded at various locations, he explained that the battery fitted to those phones were faulty. The batteries and their construction was outsourced to another company.

He assured that the new devices were of high quality and user friendly.

Asked whether Samsung could cope with the competition, he said the Brand held the No. 1 slot in the mobile phone market world-wide.