Samsung launches exciting new Galaxy J Smartphones with flagship features

Samsung Sri Lanka launched four new smartphones- Galaxy J6, J7 Duo & J4. The mobile industry will witness a paradigm shift in the design of smartphones with the introduction of Samsung’s signature Infinity Design philosophy on the J Series.

The Infinity Design on the Galaxy J6 gives users nearly 15% more display area without increasing the overall size of the device. This can be attributed to extremely thin bezels and by swapping the physical home button with software powered in-display home button. The finger print sensor also moves to the back of the device for added convenience. These changes in the display hardware deliver an 18.5:9 aspect ratio that provides an end-to-end viewing experience and more browsing space. All four devices come with Samsung’s Super AMOLED display technology that produces deeper contrasts and delivers the most vivid viewing experience. Samsung’s Infinity display experience is further strengthened by a new ‘Chat Over Video’ feature that facilitates an uninterrupted and uncompromised viewing experience while chatting.

Shantha Fernando – General Manager and Head of Mobile Business, Samsung Sri Lanka said “Galaxy J6, J7 Duo & J4 are built for today’s millennial. These smart phones will set the standard for an unparalleled viewing experience with Samsung’s signature super AMOLED Display. Galaxy J7 Duo gets dual rear cameras that let users capture professional grade bokeh images and express themselves in a unique manner. Our latest innovation Chat-over-Video allows uninterrupted viewing experience just the way millennials want it. We are also introducing a new youthful and vibrant blue color that shows that we listen to our young consumers who constantly seek stylish designs.”

With Galaxy J7 Duo, the dual camera makes its debut in the J series. The rear camera in Galaxy J7 Duo has a 13MP and 5MP setup, while the front camera sports 8MP. Both cameras come with f/1.9 aperture and LED flash, making Galaxy J7 Duo an excellent smartphone for low light photography. Galaxy J7 Duo packs a punch with its superior hardware and software. It comes with Exynos 7 series processor, 4GB RAM and 32GB memory that is expandable up to 256GB using a micro SD card. The 5.5″ HD Super AMOLED display on Galaxy J7 Duo gives you the best viewing experience and 3,000 mAh battery makes it an extremely capable phone. Galaxy J7 Duo offers Live Focus and Background Blur Shape functions. These cool features have been incorporated following an insight that millennials are increasingly editing photos before sharing them on social media.

The Galaxy J6 will feature a widescreen Infinity Display with aspect ratio of 18.5:9. The upcoming smartphone will flaunt a 5.6-inch AMOLED screen with a HD+ Infinity Display, an octa-core Exynos 7870 SoC and will come with a dual-SIM & dedicated SD card slot option. The phone will have a 13-megapixel rear camera sensor along with an 8-megapixel front camera sensor with LED flash. The J6 will come with a 3000 mAh battery and run on Android 8.0 Oreo.