Samsung aiming to boost investments in Sri Lanka

Managing Director Samsung Sri Lanka and the Maldives Youngmin Shin said that Sri Lanka being an emerging economy in the region, is considered an important market for the company and the latter has many plans to invest here in the future.

We are happy with the Sri Lankan market and its challenges and still enjoy a 60 percent market share in Sri Lanka and on top of that Samsung occupies the number one  global position. Therefore, where the  mobile business is concerned in  Sri Lanka we have to be more efficient and effective with new challenges, Shin told The Island Financial Review at an event where they unveiled the latest GalaxiA series of  Samsung A (2017).

He said that Samsung Sri Lanka always believes  that the new models will enhance user experience, combine technology and ease of use with incredible results for customers who seek the unique brand advantage Samsung offers.

" At present Samsung enjoys the world's number one position where the mobile phone business is concerned but the biggest challenge comes in the form of mobile phones that slip into the market without a brand at cheaper prices," he said.

