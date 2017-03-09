Sale of loose fags will be banned

Share ! tweet







A memo that seeks approval to ban cigarettes in single sticks will be presented to the Cabinet next week as another step to eliminate the habit of smoking among Sri Lankans and among the youth in particular, Health and Indigenous Medicine Minister Dr. Rajitha Senaratne said yesterday.

“We have won the fight against the use of tobacco and smoking but we have a long way to go to fully eliminate smoking in the country. People now think smoking in open is a stigma. That is why they smoke in hiding.

The laws banning smoking in public places and the increase of VAT up to 90% on cigarettes have also helped to reduce smoking. Our final target is to compel the people to fully give up smoking. However, Sri Lanka has been commended in many a global forum like the World Health Organization (WHO) for our efforts to control tobacco and smoking,” Minister Senaratne added. Addressing a health camp held at the Ratiyala Maha Vidyalaya at Bulathsinhala,

Minister Senaratne went on to say that legislations will also be introduced to order cigarette companies to market cigarettes in plain packets without any attractive features and only with the brand of the cigarette