SAITM students ready to face any national exam

The students of the South Asian Institute of Technology and Medicine (SAITM) is ready to take any national examination conducted by the government, the SAITM Chairman Dr. Neville Fernando said.

Addressing a media briefing held at the BMICH today, SAITM Chairman responding to a query from BBC Sandeshaya suggested the government to hold a common national exam for the medical graduates of all state universities and medical graduates from foreign countries as well as for the graduates of SAITM.

The Chairman of SAITM further said that though they requested the Sri Lanka Medical Council (SLMC) to give an opportunity for the SAITM graduates to take the public choice examination they were not given the opportunity for the fear that they might do better than state university graduate.

Dr. Nevil Fernando said the SAITM institute always obey the rules and regulations of the country and the education system.

When pointed out that though the previous government started the private medical college, the former president Mahinda Rajapaksa holds an entirely different view now, Dr. Fernando said the "politicians are opportunists."

Speaking at the media briefing, the Chief Executive Officer of SAITM Dr. Sameera Senaratne said SAITM is the government recognized non-government medical college and the University Grants Commission had given the due consideration and recognition to SAITM in 2009.

The Ministry of Higher Education and Medical Council have also given the permission in this regard, Dr. Senaratne and then Minister of Higher Education S.B. Dissanayake had made arrangements to publish a gazette notification in this regard in 2009 based on reports submitted by two special committees at that time. Two gazette notifications were made public based on these reports, Dr. Senaratne added.