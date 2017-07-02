SAITM issue could have lasting impact on medical education- FUTA

The Federation of University Teachers’ Associations (FUTA) yesterday warned that issues involving the South Asian Institute of Technology and Medicine (SAITM) would have a lasting impact on medical education in State universities, leading to a delay in the conduct of degree courses.

FUTA Additional Secretary Dr. Athulasiri Samarakoon said that many university students now boycott lectures to participate in protests against SAITM and that this had been going on for too long. “This will State universities badly, leading to considerable delays in students passing out as well as delaying future enrolments of students to State universities,” he said.