SAITM founder welcomes govt. decision

South Asian Institute of Technology and Medicine Chairman Dr. Neville Fernando yesterday said that after the government decision to list his institute in the Colombo Stock Exchange his aspirations had been fulfilled.

"My only hope is to see that SAITM churns out brilliant doctors in the future and added the students passing out from the institute founded by me will be trained not only to treat patients but to do the work of an attendant in an emergency."

The veteran medical practitioner and former parliamentarian hailed the decision taken by President Maithripala Sirisena to list SAITM in the Colombo Stock Exchange.

He regretted that some of those doctors who acted like ‘mudalalis’ and fleeced patients didn’t agree with the President’s decision.