SAITM final solution by January 15?

The SAITM (South Asian Institute of Technology and Management) has done this country and its education system a favour by directing the government towards gazetting minimum standards for medical education, said the President of the Private Medical College Parents’ Society Limited (PMCPSL) Dr. T. M. K. B Tennakoon at a press briefing Thursday.

Tennakoon said the government had taken too long to provide a solution to SAITM medical students affected by the institution’s abolition and that the decisions taken by Dr Harsha de… Silva’s committee had to be implemented as soon as possible.

The government had already failed to honour its promise present a solution by the 31st of December 2017, PMCPSL President said, adding that the Director General of Government Information had issued a statement on Jan. 04, promising a rapid solution under the directive of President Sirisena, which the PMCPSL hoped would be produced by Jan. 15

Dr. Tennakoon said the demands of the GMOA and its Anti-SAITM movement had already been granted and now the opportunity should be given to the SAITM medical students to complete their education at the SLIIT, which is a not-for-profit educational institute.