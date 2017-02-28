SAITM CEO shooting was staged – Police

Share ! tweet







Police today said that investigations into the recent shooting carried out targeting the CEO of SAITM, Dr Sameera Senaratne, have uncovered that the incident was staged in order to falsely portray a threat to his life. It was reported that a certain individual had fired several shots at the vehicle of the SAITM CEO in the Mulleriyawa area on February 02, 2017.

The Colombo Organised Crimes Division had launched an investigation into the incident and arrested a suspect from Embilipitiya in connection to the incident along with a 9mm Browning handgun and two bullets, a 3.8mm revolver with three bullets and a motorcycle believed to have been used to carry out the shooting.

Following interrogations, the suspect was produced at the Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court on February 27 while he has been remanded till March 13, the Police Headquarters said today. Police officers have also questioned a former STF soldier, who is suspected to be connected to the incident and is currently in remand custody for a different crime.