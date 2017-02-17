SAITM agrees to follow standards for non-state medical schools

Share ! tweet







Chairman of South Asian Institute of Technology and Medicine (SAITM) Dr. Neville Fernando said yesterday that they are ready to cooperate and support the government’s future measures applicable to non-state medical education "with a broader objective of ensuring standards of medical graduates".Dr. Fernando said:

"Without any prejudice to the rights of the graduates through the Court of Appeal decision, we are considering the proposals set out by Ministry of Higher Education and University Grants Commission and we will have further discussions with the relevant authorities.

"SAITM has fullest confidence that the government and legal system of Sri Lanka will take all necessary measures to ensure that our students are treated fairly and given equal opportunity."