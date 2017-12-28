Home / POLITICS / Sagala promises to wipe out drug menace soon

Sagala promises to wipe out drug menace soon

neo 10 hours ago POLITICS Leave a comment 55 Views

Law and Order and Southern Development Minister Sagala Ratnayake recently said it would not be long before the drug menace was wiped out from the country.

 

Ratnayake said this year the STF and the Drugs and Organised Crime Division of the Police had been able to take into custody heroin with a street value of Rs. 130 million.

 

The Minister said that the drug busting and organised crime prevention operations were being done in a more systametic manner and the STF alone had taken into custody heroin with a street value of Rs. 53 million (5,385 grammes) this year.

 

The Drugs and Organised Crime Division, established in August, this year was responsible for taking into custody heroin with a street value of over Rs. 82 million (8,226 grammes), he said.

About neo

Check Also

End LG polls propaganda by Feb 7-EC

All propaganda activities related to the upcoming Local Government election should come to an end …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved