Sagala promises to wipe out drug menace soon

Law and Order and Southern Development Minister Sagala Ratnayake recently said it would not be long before the drug menace was wiped out from the country.

Ratnayake said this year the STF and the Drugs and Organised Crime Division of the Police had been able to take into custody heroin with a street value of Rs. 130 million.

The Minister said that the drug busting and organised crime prevention operations were being done in a more systametic manner and the STF alone had taken into custody heroin with a street value of Rs. 53 million (5,385 grammes) this year.

The Drugs and Organised Crime Division, established in August, this year was responsible for taking into custody heroin with a street value of over Rs. 82 million (8,226 grammes), he said.