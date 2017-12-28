Russian technical experts to visit SL to observe plant quarantine procedure

A team of technical experts from Russia is expected to visit Sri Lanka in late January-early February 2018 for familiarization with the current plant quarantine procedure in Sri Lanka, the Sri Lankan Embassy in Moscow said in a release.

The decision was reached during a meeting between a nine-member Sri Lankan delegation and the Russian officials held on 25th December in Moscow on lifting the temporary ban imposed by Russia on Sri Lankan tea imports.

A nine member Sri Lankan technical delegation led by the Chairman of Sri Lanka Tea Board, including the Director General of the Department of Agriculture joined with the Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Russian Federation, had a fruitful discussion with the Head of the Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor), Deputy Head of Rosselkhoznadzor in charge of phytosanitary matters, and other officials of Rosselkhoznadzor on Monday.

This meeting was also represented by the Russian Ministry of Agriculture; representatives of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Economic Development and RusTeaCoffee Association of Russia. (Russian Tea and Coffee Association).