Rs.8 million robbed in Ragama

A group of unidentified persons had fled after robbing nearly Rs.8 million while it was being transported in a van in Ragama, police said.
The incident had taken place a short while ago on Monday.
The van was en route to an apparel store in Kadawatha, the police said and added that they will record a statement from the driver of the vehicle.

