Rs. 170 million paid to Matara farmers for Maha season

Under the government’s fertilizer subsidy scheme, 170 million rupees has been credited to farmers who will be engaged in paddy cultivation in the forthcoming Maha cultivation season, the Assistant Director of the Matara District Office of the National Fertilizer Secretariat, Keerthi Abeysinghe said.

This relief aid is provided in three stages this year.

Under the first stage Rs. 3,568,750 have been credited to the accounts of 678 farmers for the cultivation of 264.57 hectares (661.42 acres) of land.

Under the second stage, Rs. 111,651,250 have been deposited in the accounts of 19,745 farmers for the purpose of cultivating 8,553 hectares (21,384.25 acres) of land.

Under the third stage, 10,940 farmers have received Rs 55,388,750 to cultivate 4,220.44 hectares (10,551.1 acres) of land.