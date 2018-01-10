Home / POLITICS / Rs. 1,136 m worth development in 2017

Rs. 1,136 m worth development in 2017

All development work planned in Ampara district in 2017 were completed at a cost of Rs. 1,136 million, said district secretary Thusitha P. Wanigasinghe.

He was speaking at the district coordinating committee meeting at the district secretariat.
Chairman of the committee minister Daya Gamage, deputy minister Dr. Anoma Gamage and other political and public sector officials participated.

Minister Gamage asked on the occasion that funding be allotted equally to ensure justice to all communities.

The Ampara regional development committee too, has met.

It was revealed there that 141 development projects had been successfully concluded in the district last year.

