Rough sea and wind speed to increase

The sudden roughness of the sea areas associated with sudden increase of wind speed (up to 70-80kmph) is possible in the deep and shallow sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Trincomalee via Galle, Hambantota and Batticaloa. Met Department said.

This is due to the active cloudiness associated with a low level disturbance in the Bay of Bengal which is in the east of Sri Lanka, it said.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea area off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle while winds will be westerly to south-westerly in direction and speed will be 30-40 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 60 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Batticaloa via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota, the department said.