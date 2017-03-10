Role of a women is to serve honestly to the country

President Maithripala Sirisena says women's participation in politics is very much needed to be increased for a political culture with clean, honest and human values in the country.

"Increasing of the women's participation in the political sector in order to create a clean, honest and sociable political movement will be an important factor in the future," President Maithripala Sirisena said speaking at a ceremony organized by the Sri Lanka Freedom party (SLFP) Women's Front to mark the International Women's Day.

President Sirisena was the chief guest at the event held (March 9) at the SLFP Headquarters.

"Pure political characters in a pure political movement are needed by the country today. Our mothers and daughters have strength to render a clean and honest service to the people. The current government has taken steps to create the legal environment to increase women's representation in forthcoming elections," he said.

"The people of the country today expect honest and clean political movement which is free from fraud, corruption, irregularity, misuse of public property, and without hollow noises. The SLFP should be committed to fulfill those political expectations of the people," he said.

"The government will work according to the committed government policy to increase the women's representation and to give them their responsibilities in the activities of the SLFP and other work carried out under the state patronage," the president further stated.

The ceremony was commenced with remembrance of the founder of the SLFP, S. W. R. D. Bandaranaike and former Prime Minister Sirimavo Bandaranaike.

President Sirisena presented souvenirs to senior members of the SLFP Women's Front. The Facebook page of the SLFP Women's Front was also launched at this occasion.