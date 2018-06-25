Robotic technology needs to be developed

Minister Daya Gamage says the robotic technology should be developed as a solution to the prevailing labour shortage in the country.

He made the remark while inspecting the robotic creations at INCO 2018 exhibition at the BMICH on the Social Welfare and Primary Industries Ministry day.

He said without machines such as robots, the agricultural and technological fields will not be able to continue due to the labour shortage.

China is a leader in the robotic technology, the minister said, adding that he would be obtaining the artificial rain technology from that country.