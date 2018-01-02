Robbers throw ‘chili powder’ and steal Rs 14.5 million

Over Rs 14 million in cash has been stolen by robbers armed with ‘chili powder’ from a small lorry transporting the money cigarette whole sale agent to be deposited at a bank in Nuwara Eliya this morning, our news sources said/

Police said that two suspects had arrived in a three-wheeler and blocked the path of the lorry at Park Road, Nuwara Eliya before throwing chili powder at the face of the lorry driver and the passenger, an accountant at the agency.

They had also broken a window of the vehicle before stealing the bag containing the money and then made off towards the Nuwara Eliya town at around 8.20am today.