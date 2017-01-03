Right to Information Act will be implemented from Feb. 04

Share ! tweet







All arrangements are in place for the implementationof the Right to Information Act after February 04th.

This has been revealed by Minister Gayantha Karunatilake. The Minister said that this service will be provided to every state establishment through the appointment of an Information Officer.

The Minister was speaking at a function held for the announcement of work for the New Year.

The Minister said that the Right to Information Bill was presented to Parliament and got it approved with the consent of all the 225 MPs. During last year the initiatives necessary were planned for several months last year. Now the necessary background has been created for its implementation.