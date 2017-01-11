Right to Information Act to be gazetted on Feb. 3

Share ! tweet







The Right to Information Act will be gazetted on February 03, Media Minister Gayantha Karunathilake said. The Right to Information Bill (RTI) was passed in the Sri Lanka Parliament with amendments in June last year.

The government has said that the Act will allow the public to get information regarding the public authorities and it will be an important feature for the government to be responsible at a higher level.

The bill was first introduced to the Parliament by the Minister of Parliamentary Reform and Mass Media, Gayantha Karunathilaka, in March 24, 2016.