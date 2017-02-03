Right to Information Act in-force from today

Share ! tweet







Minister of Parliament Reforms and Mass Media Gayantha Karunathilaka says the Right to Information (RTI) Act is enforced from today.

The Extraordinary Gazette announcing the date of enforcement of the Right to Information Act as February 3 was published last month.

Speaking to the national radio SLBC, the Minister said the introduction of the RTI was a key pledge of the good governance government made to the public and the people will have the right to get information on the use of public funds and decisions taken by the government on important matters and many government activities.