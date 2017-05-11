Reviewing petition from SLMC put off

The Supreme Court postponed reviewing the appeal filed by Sri Lanka Medical Council (SLMC) requesting Supreme Court to issue an interim injunction annulling the ruling made by the Appeal Court regarding SAITM medical degree selling institute at Malabe till the 31st of this month.

The petition was called before three judge bench comprising Justices Buvaneka Aluvihare, Priyantha Jayawardena and Nalin Perera on 9th of this month.