Retired Senior DIG Ravi Waidyalankara has been re-employed to head the Financial Crime Investigation Division (FCID) of Police.

Waidyalankara, who held the post previously, has retired from service last month. He has been recruited again on a 9-month contract basis from yesterday (19) following cabinet approval, the FCID said.

The National Police Commission had earlier said that Waidyalankara would be reinstated in the post on a contractual basis, if Cabinet approval was granted.