Breaking News
Home / POLITICS / Retired DIG remanded

Retired DIG remanded

neo 11 hours ago POLITICS Leave a comment 41 Views

The CID yesterday arrested retired Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Prasanna Nanayakkara for having allegedly concealed evidence as regards the investigations into the murder of Sunday Leader Editor Lasantha Wickrematunga.

 

During the time of the killing of Wickrematunga, DIG Nanayakkara was in charge of the Mount Lavinia Police Division.

 

He was produced before the Mount Lavinia Magistrates’ courts yesterday and remanded till Friday (16).

 

Earlier, the courts impounded the passports of former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jayantha Wickremaratne, former DIG Nanayakkara and former Senior DIG Hemantha Adhikari following submissions made to the Mount Lavinia Magistrate’s Court by the CID.

About neo

Check Also

PC polls in September?

The Election Commission hopes that the Provincial Council election can be held in September this …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved