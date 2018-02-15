Retired DIG remanded

The CID yesterday arrested retired Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Prasanna Nanayakkara for having allegedly concealed evidence as regards the investigations into the murder of Sunday Leader Editor Lasantha Wickrematunga.

During the time of the killing of Wickrematunga, DIG Nanayakkara was in charge of the Mount Lavinia Police Division.

He was produced before the Mount Lavinia Magistrates’ courts yesterday and remanded till Friday (16).

Earlier, the courts impounded the passports of former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jayantha Wickremaratne, former DIG Nanayakkara and former Senior DIG Hemantha Adhikari following submissions made to the Mount Lavinia Magistrate’s Court by the CID.