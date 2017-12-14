Restraining order on hearing of case against Basil extended

The Court of Appeal, yesterday, extended, till February 2, 2018, a restraining order issued earlier, suspending a trial against Basil Rajapaksa from being heard in Colombo High Court No. 6, before High Court Judge, Gihan Kulatunga. The petitioner, Basil Rajapaksa has filed a Writ of Mandamus in the Court of Appeal, requesting the court to prevent the trial on indictment on the printing of five million almanacs, with the likeness of the then President Mahinda Rajapaksa thereon in the run-up to the last Presidential poll, abusing Divinaguma funds.

Counsel Gamini Marapana, President’s Counsel, appeared with Navin Marapana for the petitioner, Basil Rajapaksa.

Justice L. T. B. Dehideniya, (President of the Court of Appeal) heard the case.