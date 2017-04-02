Restoration work to begin at Dambulla cave temple

Share ! tweet







Dambulla Cave temple, which has rich historical value for its frescos will be preserved and protected from discoloration. Therefore, renowned person and a specialist on this field will come to Sri Lanka from Italy.

Since, these frescos have been discolored and in a week condition Dr Warnan Smith will visit to Sri Lanka to undertaking this task. The Central Cultural Fund will be taking steps to preserve this national heritage. According to Central Cultural Fund the new technology will be used to preserve these items.