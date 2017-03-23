Resolution adopted on SL at UNHRC without a vote

Share ! tweet







The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) Thursday without a vote adopted a resolution on Sri Lanka to which proposes to give two more years beyond 2017 to fulfill its commitments for reconciliation and transnational justice.

The resolution was cosponsored by 40 countries. While welcoming Sri Lanka’s ‘promising progress’ in constitutional reforms, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein earlier urged the government to set up mechanisms to implement the resolution adopted at the UNHRC in 2015.

Hussein said that although progress to establish transitional justice mechanisms has been slow, he is heartened by the recent report of the Consultation Task Force on Reconciliation Mechanisms, synthesising thousands of submissions from across all ethnic and religious groups.

Deputy Foreign Minister Dr. Harsha de Silva delivering a response statement said Sri Lanka has been working with the United States and the other main co-sponsors of 30/1, UK, Macedonia, and Montenegro, on a Resolution for a two-year extension of the timeline for fulfillment of commitments made in Resolution 30/1.