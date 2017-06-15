Residents petition SC against dumping of garbage in Muturajawela

A group of residents, living close to the Muthurajawela Sanctuary, have complained to the Supreme Court in a fundamental rights violation petition against the dumping of Colombo garbage by the Colombo Municipal Council there.

The petitioners have said that the dumping of garbage, filling the paddy fields and moving of the soil pollute the water channels that run through the Muthurajawela Sanctuary. The dumping of garbage increases the acidity of the water and pollutes the wells in the area.

Two temples and three Catholic churches are situated close to the Sanctuary.

There are 6,500 houses in the area with a population of 25,000, they have pointed out.

The petitioners have said the action of the Colombo Municipal Council, the Urban Development Authority, the Central Environmental Authority, the Wattala Pradeshiya Sabha and a few others should be prevented by the Court. Garbage is being dumped in violation the environmental laws.