Report to work-Minister

The Power and Renewable Energy Ministry today urged Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) employees on casual and probation basis to report to work before 8.30 a.m. today or face the consequences.

Issuing a statement, Ministry’s Media Spokesperson Sulakshana Jayawardane said employees who fail to report to work would be considered as having vacated their posts.

The CEB Workers’ Union launched a strike at noon on Wednesday (13) demanding that the anomalies that exist in their salaries be rectified immediately.