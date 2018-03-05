Report on UNP restructuring to be handed over to PM today

The report of the committee appointed to come up with recommendations to restructure the United National Party (UNP) is to be handed over to Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe today, party sources said.

A member of this committee told Daily Mirror that the report is ready and will be handed over to Prime Minister today, March 5.

A committee headed by State Minister of Defense Ruwan Wijewardene and comprising of state Ministers Ajith P. Perera, Harin Fernando and Akila Viraj Kariyawasam was appointed by the party leadership in the aftermath of the defeat which the UNP suffered at the recent local government election.

Prime Minister Wickremesinghe who was on an official tour to Singapore returned to the country yesterday.